Alberta RCMP reminds motorists to drive safe on Family Day weekend
Increase in traffic volume on Alberta’s roads means RCMP is reminding people to buckle up and slow down over long weekend.
Steve Daley, of RCMP Traffic Services said although the long weekend is a time for many to relax and enjoy time with loved-ones, it is also a time where there is an increase in traffic volume on Alberta’s roads.
“We want everyone to be able to enjoy their long weekend in the company of their loved ones. Everyone can arrive at their destination safely by buckling up, slowing down, driving sober and putting the phone away,” Daley said in a statement.
During the 2016 Family Day long weekend, two people died and 35 were injured in collisions according to Alberta RCMP.
The RCMP is also asking motorists to be prepared to react to wildlife along roadsides in the early morning and evening hours. They ask snowmobile and ATV users to be aware of risks association with driving off-road, especially after nightfall when hazards are difficult to see.
