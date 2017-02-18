Alberta RCMP reminds motorists to drive safe on Family Day weekend

Alberta RCMP is reminding motorists to drive safely during the Family Day long weekend.

Steve Daley, of RCMP Traffic Services said although the long weekend is a time for many to relax and enjoy time with loved-ones, it is also a time where there is an increase in traffic volume on Alberta’s roads.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy their long weekend in the company of their loved ones. Everyone can arrive at their destination safely by buckling up, slowing down, driving sober and putting the phone away,” Daley said in a statement.

During the 2016 Family Day long weekend, two people died and 35 were injured in collisions according to Alberta RCMP.