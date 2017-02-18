WinSport to offer first-ever spring pass
Skiers now have the option to visit the hill for an extended period of time at an affordable price
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ski a little longer this spring thanks to WinSport.
The hill is offering a first time ever spring pass. Beginning Feb. 21 at 10 a.m., the first 150 individuals can purchase a pass for $59.99 – WinSport’s way of recognizing Canada’s 150th birthday. The remaining tickets will be priced at $99.99.
Spring pass-holders will receive the same perks as winter season pass-holders, which include discounts on WinSport’s Snow School, partner resorts, WinSport’s retail store, and food and beverage offers.
In a press release, John Francis of WinSport said they wanted to offer the pass to guests to take advantage of snow at a time when hockey and skating programs are wrapping up for the year.
The $59.99 pass will take 1.5 visits on a four-hour lift ticket to receive the value, and individuals will have to visit the park 2.5 times on a four-hour lift ticket to receive the value of the $99.99 pass.
The sale is available until Feb. 24.
For more information and to purchase a pass visit winsport.ca.
Most Popular
-
Trudeau warns black tie business elite to 'get real' about anxiety workers feel
-
Drunk Halifax man arrested after yelling, swearing at teachers protesting outside Province House
-
-
Quite an entrance: baby born after ambulance makes harrowing drive in N.S. blizzard
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Krause Encounters