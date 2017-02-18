WinSport to offer first-ever spring pass

Ski a little longer this spring thanks to WinSport.

The hill is offering a first time ever spring pass. Beginning Feb. 21 at 10 a.m., the first 150 individuals can purchase a pass for $59.99 – WinSport’s way of recognizing Canada’s 150th birthday. The remaining tickets will be priced at $99.99.

Spring pass-holders will receive the same perks as winter season pass-holders, which include discounts on WinSport’s Snow School, partner resorts, WinSport’s retail store, and food and beverage offers.

In a press release, John Francis of WinSport said they wanted to offer the pass to guests to take advantage of snow at a time when hockey and skating programs are wrapping up for the year.

The $59.99 pass will take 1.5 visits on a four-hour lift ticket to receive the value, and individuals will have to visit the park 2.5 times on a four-hour lift ticket to receive the value of the $99.99 pass.

The sale is available until Feb. 24.