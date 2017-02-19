'Until we meet again my love, I love you' - Family, friends, university mourn loss of Jeffrey Bird

There wasn’t a dry eye at Mount Royal University’s Bella Concert Hall Sunday afternoon at a memorial service for Jeffery Bird.

Bird, an instructor at MRU, died in a plane crash northwest of Cochrane Feb. 13 and was remembered Sunday by loved-ones, members of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and the MRU community.

A memorial service for Reynold Johnson, who also died in the plane crash, will be later in the week.

MRU president David Docherty held back tears during the ceremony. He described the university as a “small town,” and when tragedy strikes, people rally together not to forget but to help each other remember.

Docherty said Bird was a man who helped students chase down dreams of being a pilot.



“This was someone who touched so many lives. We saw it across the faces, you saw it across the people talking, you saw it in the pictures, you heard it in the words that were spoken that this was someone who people loved to be with and he loved to be with them,” said Docherty.

Docherty also said the 56 students who got to go up in the air with him will carry his legacy.

Bird was born in Calgary and attended the University of Calgary where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. After 11 years of service with the RCAF across Canada, he retired in 2016.

Bird then moved to Calgary where he accepted a position as a flight instructor at MRU.

Lt. Col Chris Morrison, who met Bird - or as he called him, J-Bird - in May 2010, described him as a “first-rate person,” who was someone you wanted to spend time with. He said Bird's loss was very tragic to the military community.

Morrison added the RCAF has extended all services towards Bird’s wife and children including childcare and counselling services.

Carly Barnett, Bird’s wife, made the final emotional speech at the memorial, describing her last week with her late husband and their two children. As a family, they took their baby son swimming for the first time and gave him his first real food. The family also went on a jog through Fish Creek Park, pulling along their daughter in a sled on a snowy day.

“We laughed and danced and played together,” said Barnett.

Barnett described Bird as the perfect husband and perfect father to their young children. She also said her husband left her and her children with enough love to last the rest of their lives and in doing so he gave them the strength to be OK.