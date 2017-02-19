Fatal collision southbound Stoney Trail leaves one man dead

In the early hours of Sunday morning, EMS responded to a call southbound Stoney Trail where they discovered a man was dead after a single-vehicle collision.

At about 8:50 a.m., EMS arrive on the scene where an SUV was witnessed to have struck the abutments in the left shoulder land of Stoney Trail. On arrival, paramedics found the single occupant driver, a man in his late 30’s, was dead. He was not transported to hospital.

No other vehicles or patients were involved in the collision.

All lanes of southbound Stoney Trail are closed at Tuscany Blvd as police investigate. Northbound Stoney Trail is unaffected.