Five things to do in Calgary on Family Day

Family Quest at Heritage Park

Take your family to get to know some of Alberta’s great drivers of history. Located at the Gasoline Alley Museum Feb. 16 - 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., families can go head to head in competition driving a radio-controlled racer across the finish line in record time. Or create your own customer racing flag before steering a tricycle around a maze of challenging obstacles. There’s also a scavenger hunt that uncovers the pleasures and perils of winter in Canada as you explore the Museum.

Family Day at Studio Bell

Studio Bell is opening its doors Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a fun-filled day of music. Drop on into a hip hop show with an interactive graffiti art project, attend an air guitar workshop with the one and only Jett Thunders or hop on over to an indigenous dancing demonstration. The all-day events aren't free though – adults are $18 and children cost $11.

Family Fun Day at Eau Claire

Round up the family and bring them down to Eau Claire Market for free Family Day activities. With kids’ musicians, face painting, carnival games and an ice carving demonstration, the event will be a fun one for all ages. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. families can also enjoy a petting zoo and an artisan market right in Calgary’s downtown core.

WinterFest at Fort Calgary

Make Family Day one for learning more about Calgary and the surround area’s history. WinterFest at Fort Calgary on Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. includes a bunch of family-friendly activities including a Mountie uniform try-on station, kids’ games, crafts, tipi stories and learning lessons from Siksika. At Fort Calgary, there’s also a dreamcatcher workshop for a limited number of people, an interactive history program and a Quebecois maple sugar shack. Make sure to dress for the weather, some activities are outside.

Iced at Winsport