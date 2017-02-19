Mount Royal University instructors, students to fly again in coming weeks
MRU flight instructors will be back this week with students to follow the week after.
Mount Royal University flight instructors will be back in the hangar and up in the air this week, according to the school’s president, David Docherty, with students to follow the week after.
Andrea Ranson, communications manager with the university, also said the program will be testing how people are feeling about flying again and putting planes through a thorough inspection over the coming weeks.
Early last week, MRU aviation instructors Jeff Bird and Reynold Johnson instructors were killed in a plane crash in the Waiparous area northwest of Cochrane.
A private memorial service for Jeff Bird is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday for.
Bird was born in Calgary and attended the University of Calgary where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. After 11 years of service with the Royal Canadian Air Force across Canada, he retired in 2016.
Bird then moved to Calgary where he accepted a position as a flight instructor at MRU.
He died in a plane crash early last week with another MRU instructor, Reynold Johnson.
Johnson had a 35-year career in aviation with Air Canada and then Jazz. He was an alumnus of the University of Lethbridge. He had retired from commercial flying in April 2015, but missed the airtime, according to his family. That led him to become an instructor at Mount Royal in September 2016.
