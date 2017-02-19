Mount Royal University instructors, students to fly again in coming weeks

Mount Royal University flight instructors will be back in the hangar and up in the air this week, according to the school’s president, David Docherty, with students to follow the week after.

Andrea Ranson, communications manager with the university, also said the program will be testing how people are feeling about flying again and putting planes through a thorough inspection over the coming weeks.

Early last week, MRU aviation instructors Jeff Bird and Reynold Johnson instructors were killed in a plane crash in the Waiparous area northwest of Cochrane.

A private memorial service for Jeff Bird is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday for.

Bird was born in Calgary and attended the University of Calgary where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. After 11 years of service with the Royal Canadian Air Force across Canada, he retired in 2016.

Bird then moved to Calgary where he accepted a position as a flight instructor at MRU.

