Syrian refugee brings soap business to Calgary

For the past two weeks, Abdalfatah Saboni has been in his kitchen getting his hands dirty – kind of.

He’s been busy making dozens and dozens of bar soaps to sell out of his townhouse in northeast Calgary in the hopes of opening a business like he had in Syria.

Saboni and his small family came to Calgary as refugees exactly one year and one month ago. Canada has been very welcoming to his family and he wants to give back some of that generosity with a product everyone uses.

“All the people. You need soap. All the soap,” said Saboni.

Back in Jordan and Syria, Saboni made his living by opening two soap factories selling all natural soap. Each batch takes about four or five days to create, depending on the recipe. It’s all entirely handmade and stamped with his old factory emblem.

With the help of his oldest son, he packages up four bars, either scented or unscented, ties a ribbon around them and stacks them on the kitchen table. At $10 per package, Saboni said he needs the love of Calgarians to help give him a boost.

“I just want to try to make it like I did at home. Just to try for all the citizens and people of Canada. I think after two or three months I will open a business. Just to try,” said Saboni.

Although he admits to olive oil being one of the main ingredients in his soap, when it comes to saying how exactly he creates each bar he just smiles.