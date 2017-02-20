Calgary flight instructor remembered for his caring attitude, love of family

CALGARY — One of two flight instructors killed in the crash of a small plane in southern Alberta has been described as a rock-solid pilot who knew the dangers of flying could one day lead to his death.

Hundreds of people turned out for Sunday's funeral at Calgary's Mount Royal University for Jeffrey Bird.

Bird and co-pilot Reynold Johnson died Feb. 13 when their twin-engine Tecnam aircraft went down northwest of Calgary.

Both men were involved with Mount Royal's aviation diploma program.

The theme for the memorial was Bird's love for his family, especially his three-year-old daughter and five-month-old son.

Johnson's funeral is to be held Friday.

The Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the crash.

Bird's cremated ashes were marched into the university by members of the Edmonton-based 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, to which the 35-year-old pilot once belonged.

His childhood friends remembered him as an athlete, jokester and a true friend. His brother, David, said his sibling smiled his entire life and cared deeply about everyone he met.

"I now cannot think of any great honour one could bestow on me than to introduce me as Jeff Bird's younger brother," he told mourners.

Carly Barnett, Bird's wife, said the couple had talked about the dangers of aviation and knew this day could always be around the corner.

"His most recent dream was to start his own aviation business. He was working away at gaining the experience he needed to make this happen," she said. "And so, as it turned out, he died in pursuit of making one of his big dreams come true."

Barnett also said her husband was a dedicated and energetic father to their children.

"I think being a dad was Jeff's true calling in life."

Bird's daughter took the stage with her mother to present a Valentine's Day gift to her father which he never got a chance to receive. It was a stuffed toy dog with the words "I Woof You" on its side.

University president David Docherty said the aviation program will overcome the loss.

"Every one of those 56 students who go up in a plane will probably be thinking of what a wonderful instructor they had the privilege of knowing," he said.