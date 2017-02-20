Calgary moms pair up to raise money for breast milk bank

With all the challenges that come with motherhood, breastfeeding was not one of them for Calgary moms Lindsay Gallimore and Stefanie Skinner.

“Sometimes it’s not easy, it’s uncomfortable, or (the baby is) pre-term and the mother’s milk hasn’t come in yet,” said Skinner.

Gallimore and Skinner have been donating their extra breastmilk to the NorthernStar Mothers Milk Bank for the past 18 months, and have decided to hold an online silent auction to raise additional funds for the facility.

“We both had easy times breastfeeding – and that’s not everybody’s experience – so being able to pump a little bit extra and donate it feels really good,” said Gallimore.

NorthernStar, Canada’s only community based milk bank, donates breastmilk from screened moms to babies who need it – mostly those in neonatal intensive care units (NICU).

“They’re an amazing facility … but they’re literally breaking even, they are not making a dime,” said Skinner, who noted the charity is only open four days a week to cut costs.

Together, the two moms have donated nearly 100 litres of breastmilk to NorthernStar.

“It’s a cause dear to our hearts,” Skinner said.

“If I can do something to take the pressure off of another mom who’s already dealing with so much – hopefully taking a bit of stress of families with babies in the NICU – then why not?”

A variety of baby and new-mom products have been donated to the auction, which will run online from Feb. 27 to March 1.

“There’s a lot of handmade children’s goods, and even a baby carrier,” Gallimore said.

Interested bidders will be able to comment with their offer, similar to a silent auction. The final bid is donated to NorthernStar directly by the winner. The item is shipped upon proof of donation.

“You don’t have to be a breastfeeding mom to participate,” Gallimore said, adding that pumping provides comfort for the donating mom too.

“This is something for us that’s free to give, and it just makes you feel really good,” she said.