Calgary mother pleads for return of late son's belongings

A mother is hoping someone will return a number of precious mementos of her late son that were stolen from her car over the weekend.

Elissa Carpenter was travelling with a number of items that belonged to her 14-year-old son Evan, who died of an aneurysm on Jan. 20.

The theft happened in Red Deer while she was visiting family. Thieves broke into her silver Mitsubishi Lancer in the early morning hours of Feb. 19

“The window was down quite a far ways and I hadn’t left it down and I’d locked it,” said Carpenter. “And then my mom said, ‘Your suitcase is gone out of your car.’”

She said when she realized that she felt sick to her stomach.

The suitcase contained Evan’s kindergarten scrapbook, three pairs of his shoes, and condolence books and personal letters from the funeral among other things.

“They were just shoes to most people, but they were a really big deal to him,” she said.

Carpenter now lives on Vancouver Island, but her son spent most of his life in Calgary, so the family decided to have the memorial service here in the city.

She is offering a $500 reward for the return of the items related to her son. She is not interested in getting back any other items that were in the suitcase.

“I have to think that maybe it will turn up in a pawn shop or maybe someone will just toss it, thinking it’s meaningless,” said Carpenter.

Anyone with information on the suitcase or its contents is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Missing Items: