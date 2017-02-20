Calgary's Planet Organic says ‘sorry’ for inventory drop

Calgary’s Planet Organic is letting their customers know the store is back to business as usual in the most Canadian way: by apologizing.

In a new ad, the company starts and ends with saying sorry about months where stock levels were low and customers were growing concerned.

“It was important because our customers didn’t fully know what was going on,” said marketing director Jessica Brady. “It was difficult telling people we were separating from our U.S. partners until we actually separated from them.

“We found that our quality improved when we’re fully, 100 per cent owned and operated by Canadians.”

The brand, which has locations in Calgary, Edmonton and Victoria, had been going through months of restructuring. CEO Alan Thompson said that operating an organic market comes with its own unique challenges. The bulk of their product comes from Vancouver, and in the middle of restructuring, it became difficult to keep the shelves as full as possible.

Thompson said they released the ad now as an effort to give questioning customers as much information as possible.

Although their ad was met with positive reaction online, there was some criticism levied at Planet Organic’s prices.