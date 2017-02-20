Calgary police continue to investigate suspicious death

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) continues to investigate after a man was found dead during the long weekend.

On Sunday around 12:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the 7500 block of 41 Avenue NW for a medical collapse.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an already-deceased male.

“The medical examiner attended, and deemed the death suspicious at this time,” said Sgt. Duane Lepchuck with CPS.

The cause of death is undetermined, and no further details will be released at this time, according to Lepchuck.