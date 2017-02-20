Councillor Andre Chabot joins the twitterverse

Coun. Andre Chabot is being coy about his electoral intentions this fall after making an unexpected move in the social media sphere.

Chabot had long been the only councillor without a Twitter account. That changed sometime this month when someone registered an account in his name.

Perhaps more interesting was the handle chosen: @chabot4calgary.

The Ward 10 councillor admitted that someone had created the account for him, and that he would take control of it soon.

When asked if the name hinted at a mayoral run, Chabot just laughed.

“You can take from it that I’m preparing to run for city council,” he said. “What position has yet to be revealed.”

The boundaries of Ward 10 were vastly altered in the latest boundary adjustment, with most of that current ward being swallowed up into Ward 9. Chabot expressed his displeasure at the time by voting against the new boundaries.

On Monday he said he’s waiting to hear from one of his colleagues about whether or not they’re going to run again. Chabot said that decision could open up new opportunities for him.

“Ultimately I have to run against another member of council because of the way the wards are divided. Which member of council has not been revealed although I’ve pretty much made up my mind.”