Magic, masks and mimes at the Calgary Vizard Show

Every actor I talked to on the set of the Vizard Show, hitting the Calgary stage next week, had a very different way of describing the show.

It’s only natural what the performance combines a carnivale like setting with 120 elaborately staged masks, traditional dancing with flavour of modern hip hop, Cirque Du Soleil with touches of South American, Indian and Asian cultures mixed in with lazers, magic and pounding LED lights.

Wow, that’s a lot to fit into one show.

“It’s like a Broadway show, only I don’t think Broadway has anything quite this spectacular, to be honest,” laughed actor Neil Enock.

Enock plays the Creator – a wizard who made a powerful mask, which the antagonists of the play are trying to steal.

Although pleased to be in the role, Enock actually fell into it through a tragic circumstance.

“My best friend, Al Stickel, was the person who had that role,” Enock said. “He passed away from cancer on January 5. So, I have stepped in to fill my best friend’s shoes. They asked me, and I was honoured to carry on his memory.”

Enock is also writing the play into a book – not an easy task considering all that’s happening on stage.

“There’s nothing of its kind in Calgary,” said actress Angie Shilliday, who at one point takes the stage as a giant peacock. “Truly, that costume is amazing. Anyone that wears it would feel like a million dollars.”

The vast majority of the costumes are hand-made, and the point is to create a visual delight that has something for anyone. A key theme is unity, as it unites styles from many different countries. Yes, there are the traditional masks – but at one point the stage goes dark and transitions into a full LED costume performance.

“I’m a born and raised Calgarian, and I think Calgary is a wonderful melting pot,” said Shilliday. “If we branch out to other parts of the world, we all have something offer – this show brings everyone together.”