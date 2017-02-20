Two boys rescued after falling through ice in Airdrie

STARS air ambulance has transported a six-year-old boy to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after he fell through ice in Airdrie.

EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux said EMS crews along with Airdrie fire crews and RCMP responded to reports of two boys who had fallen through ice at the canal in Bayside around 1:15 P.M.

Fire crews rescued both boys from the water.

Crews then blocked off a section of the road so a STARS air ambulance could land. They transported the six-year-old to Alberta Children’s hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

An eight-year-old boy was transported by EMS to Alberta Children’s Hospital. He was believed to be suffering from hypothermia.