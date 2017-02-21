Airdrie RCMP investigate road rage incident involving a gun
The incident occurred near Balzac on Feb. 4
Airdrie RCMP are investigating a road rage incident where the suspect appeared to aim a firearm at another vehicle.
On Feb. 4, at about 10 p.m. near Balzac, a family was driving on Highway 566 when they encountered a suspect vehicle, who began taunting them by tailgating, varying speeds and flashing their high beam lights.
Eventually, both cars came to a stop, and the suspect male pointed what appeared to be a gun.
The victims left the scene immediately and called police.
The suspect car is described as a newer model white sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus. It was last seen driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 566.
There were at least two people in the suspect vehicle. The male driver was described as having a darker complexion, in his 40s, with a little black moustache, indented cheeks and a mole on his left cheek.
He was wearing black ball cap.
An RCMP composite sketch artist created a likeness of the suspect.
RCMP are asking anyone with information pertaining to this crime to contact Mark Matheson at 403-945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477.
