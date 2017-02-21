Calgary firm constructs a functional two-storey medical building in three days

Calgary manufacturer DIRTT just couldn’t help showing off – they created a functional, two-storey, state-of-the-art medical interior in just three days at the Arab Health Congress in Dubai.

“What we’re trying to do is use technology to flip the conventional construction industry on its head,” said Scott Jenkins, president of DIRTT. “That has challenges because it’s a very old industry that has a certain way of doing things, but we’re really using technology to say there is a better way.”

That technology is called ICE 3D design, and essentially the software let’s you create spaces in 3D before you put down any building materials. What makes ICE different from other design applications is it also narrows down costs for you, and can be used to integrate other technologies.

In the case of hospitals, that means the software figures out how to integrate hospital gases, existing medical technology that needs to run through the building, and more. When it comes to construction, Jenkins said this means there are no more wasted materials – builders can get a much more accurate idea of what they need, and the most efficient way to build it.

But, this technology has actually been commercially available for a little while now, and DIRTT has collaborated with companies in Calgary and around the world to do it.

So the three-day build wasn’t to show off something new – it was to illustrate how good their software is at mapping out a construction already.

“We wanted to make a big point, that you can make something completely custom and flexible like a full hospital room in three days, half way around the world. It is possible,” Jenkins said.

The two-storey building included a patient waiting room, formal meeting room, refreshment bar, custom tile and glass work and, of course, two full-functional patient rooms full embedded with working medical technology.

It’s not just walls and floor either – there’s cutting edge stuff in there, like a graphic tiles on the wall that can control sound and light. Run your fingers over a forest tile, and you’ll hear a forest.