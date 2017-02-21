Spunky skunks taking over Calgary streets as mating season begins

In this stripe of spring weather, just after Valentine’s, there’s a more pungent love forming in Calgary.

February marks the beginning of mating season for lots of critters, including skunks, so you may see the bushy animals roaming around as they look for the perfect mate.

Operations manager Mike Zborosky with Can-ex Pest Control Inc. said last week they had more than 10 calls to set 12 traps for the critters, and so far they’ve trapped about 4.

This is a larger-than-normal haul according to Zborosky who said they’ve seen the population boom with 30 to 40 per cent more calls than usual.

“They’re definitely out and about, that’s for sure,” Zborosky said. “The last couple of years has been really off .”

He said it’s because of the mild winters Calgary has enjoyed or the last few years. And with the warm weather there’s more mice for the skunks to snack on, too (when there’s no other food around).

Skunks find places in the urban setting as the city expands into their old stomping grounds, according to Zborosky.

“Usually in spring time we get mating going on, the males take off after; they have no interest in the young,” Zborosky said. Once the babies are born, he adds, they have troubles trapping and have to build specific traps to get skunk and family out of people’s property safely; live trapping and relocating is their specialty.

According to the Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation, skunk smell might be more common during the mating season. Typically, if a female skunk turns her nose up to a partner, she’ll spray him off to let him know she’s not in the running this mating season.

The City of Calgary don’t see as many calls for skunks at this time of year, their peak sighting calls to 311 come when the babies start crawling around in April and May – momma skunks are pretty defensive of their young, and they will spray if you get near.

A city spokeswoman told Metro peak-skunk calls were reached in 2012 with 100 calls about skunks, and the city’s had a decrease every year since then.