Distraction possible factor in fatal pedestrian collision with Calgary C-Train

Calgary police think a pedestrian may have been distracted by an electronic device just before he was killed in a collision with a light-rail transit C-Train.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday near the northeast Whitehorn LRT station.

Police say it appeared the man walked in front of the train while the warning signals were in operation.

The victim died at the scene.

It wasn't immediately known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident.