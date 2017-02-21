Formal HR complaints will help move Calgary Police Service forward: Chief

Calgary’s Chief of police said the 13 formal complaints filed by current and former members against the service is a “really big positive development,” in the workplace culture, bullying and harassment allegations saga.

Metro reported Tuesday that Rachel West of Dunphy Best Blocksom law firm is legal counsel for the 13 pursuing the complaints. She said they plan on working with CPS to solve the complaints under the condition they get an external auditor to conduct an investigation.

The filing of the complaints allows the force to begin a meaningful conversation about the allegations and what to do next, said Chaffin at a press conference Tuesday.

“The ability to get to the table and to be able to start working through specific allegations is a really good step for us to start to create the organization we’re trying to,” he said.

Chaffin said this once they know all the specifics, the force can begin to work away at the underlying issues as well.

“Here’s a really good opportunity for us to get to the bottom of this, start moving forward on our process and where we have to find accountabilities or make changes in the organization that might rise out of these allegations,” he said.

“This is a positive development, without it it ’s hard to move forward with these sorts of things.”

The Chief said in terms of an external investigator, it’s just a matter of finding an “agreed upon person” and figuring out what the scope of the investigation would be.

Calgary Police Commission chair Brian Thiessen said he’s happy to see the members retain outside counsel

“I’m very happy to see them with very competent counsel — they’re experienced employment lawyers,” he said. “This means the complainants are getting good legal advice, and they’re also all with one law firm, which allows the firm to coordinate and get all the information to the CPS, which is really helpful.”