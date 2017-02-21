Inmates who assaulted Douglas Garland to face charges

Calgary police have confirmed that charges are pending against a number of inmates who assaulted triple-murderer Douglas Garland on Friday.

A CPS media spokeswoman said details would be forthcoming once charges had been laid. She said the matter is handled a bit differently when the accused are already in custody.

The number of accused and the nature of the charges is not being released at this time.

At 10:30 p.m. last Friday, Calgary police and EMS were called to the Calgary Remand Centre where they found a Garland suffering from soft tissue injuries.

He was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.