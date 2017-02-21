Inmates who assaulted Douglas Garland to face charges
Garland received soft tissue injuries a day after he was convicted of a triple-murder
Calgary police have confirmed that charges are pending against a number of inmates who assaulted triple-murderer Douglas Garland on Friday.
A CPS media spokeswoman said details would be forthcoming once charges had been laid. She said the matter is handled a bit differently when the accused are already in custody.
The number of accused and the nature of the charges is not being released at this time.
At 10:30 p.m. last Friday, Calgary police and EMS were called to the Calgary Remand Centre where they found a Garland suffering from soft tissue injuries.
He was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
Garland recently received a sentence of 75-years without parole after being convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alvin and Kathryn Liknes and their five-year-old grandson, Nathan O'Brien.
