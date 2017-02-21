News / Calgary

Inmates who assaulted Douglas Garland to face charges

Garland received soft tissue injuries a day after he was convicted of a triple-murder

The inmates who assaulted Douglas Garland will face charges, according to Calgary Police.

CP File

The inmates who assaulted Douglas Garland will face charges, according to Calgary Police.

Calgary police have confirmed that charges are pending against a number of inmates who assaulted triple-murderer Douglas Garland on Friday.

A CPS media spokeswoman said details would be forthcoming once charges had been laid. She said the matter is handled a bit differently when the accused are already in custody.

The number of accused and the nature of the charges is not being released at this time.

At 10:30 p.m. last Friday, Calgary police and EMS were called to the Calgary Remand Centre where they found a Garland suffering from soft tissue injuries.

He was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Garland recently received a sentence of 75-years without parole after being convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alvin and Kathryn Liknes and their five-year-old grandson, Nathan O'Brien.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...