Hawkeye and Walking Dead's Glenn announced for Calgary Comic Expo

Avengers – assemble! Jeremy Renner, the purple archer Hawkeye from the Avengers, will be swinging into the Calgary Comic Expo this year.



The Academy Award nominee has been part of some of the biggest modern franchises, including Mission Impossible and the Bourne series.



Shambling to join him will be Steven Yeun (Glenn from The Walking Dead), Aly Michalka (iZombie), Roger Cross and Melissa O’Neil (Dark Matter), Raphael Sbarge (Once Upon a Time) and Mark Meer (Mass Effect).



On the comic creator side, Laura Martin, famed colourist behind Spider-Man, StormWatch and the Astonishing X-Men will be in attendance this year.



Joining her will be inker Matt Banning (The Darkness, Green Lantern), illustrator Tom Grindberg (Judge Dredd, Batman), Ken Steacy (Astro Boy) and Marco Bucci (Disney, Hasbro).



This year’s Calgary Comic Expo takes place April 27 to 30. For more information, visit www.calgaryexpo.com.