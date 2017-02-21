Pedestrian killed by CTrain wearing earphones, distracted by cellphone: CPS

A man struck and killed by a CTrain last night was distracted by his electronics, according to the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

The 30-year-old was already dead when EMS paramedics arrived at the scene near Whitehorn LRT Station at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to a release from CPS, the man was both using his cellphone and wearing earphones when he stepped in front of a northbound CTrain at Whitehorn Drive and 36 Street NE.

The train operator was assessed by first responders but was not transported to hospital, and no passengers were hurt.

Warning signals in the area were working properly.

It’s not clear if the pedestrian had consumed drugs or alcohol, and the train’s speed has been ruled out as a factor.

The CPS Traffic Section continues to investigate.