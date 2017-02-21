No charges to be laid in Airdrie ice tragedy: RCMP

The surviving brother of a tragedy that unfolded in Airdrie on Family Day is back at home with family, according to RCMP.

Two brothers, aged six and 10, fell through the ice on a canal frequented by locals in the neighbourhood of Bayside on Monday.

The younger child was transported to the Alberta Children's hospital by STARS air ambulance but later succumbed to his injuries.

No criminal charges will be laid, according to Curtis Peters, media relations officer for the Southern Alberta RCMP.

"We do not expect and criminal charges in the investigation into this tragic accident," said Peters.

The older child, who was believed to be suffering from hypothermia, was later discharged from the hospital and has returned home.

A memorial grew on Tuesday at a bridge near where the incident happened. Airdrie residents stopped by to leave messages of support and express their grief.

The family has not been identified.

"It's awful," said Peter Buchanan, who lives nearby and said children in the neighbourhood routinely play on the ice.

"There's probably 10-20 ice rinks out here, and kids are always out here skating," he said.

Lynda McLean, leader of corporate communications with the City of Airdrie, said although the city does monitor ice conditions in several park areas, the canals are not one of those areas.

She said canals are kept clear of snow by community volunteers and that residents use them for skating at their own risk.