Province launches survey on climate change leadership for indigenous Albertans

A new survey was launched by the provincial government last week in an effort involve First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people (FNMI) with programming for Alberta’s Climate Leadership Plan (ACLP).

Some of the main goals of the ACLP include reducing green house gas emissions, creating ‘green jobs’, and stimulating a greener economy.

“We’re really interested to know what the best ways for us to support FNMI people in terms of their knowledge and participation moving forward,” said Richard Feehan, Alberta’s minister of Indigenous Affairs.

Feehan pointed out FNMI people have been stewards of the land since the beginning of time.

“They’re the people out on the land, looking at what’s happening and seeing those (climate) changes,” he said.

Alberta has 48 reserves and eight Metis settlements. Approximately half Alberta's FNMI population lives in urban areas, according to the minister, who said he wants to hear from all demographics.

“It takes about 10 minutes for the average person, but there’s an opportunity for people to leave quite extensive answers,” Feehan said.

“If you care, we’d like to hear from you.”