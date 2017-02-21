Red Deer RCMP seek two suspects after dead teen's mementos stolen
Police have searched for the purple suitcase in the area where it was taken, in case thieves ditched it
Police are looking for public help to find two suspects they believe took a purple suitcase with the personal effects of a 14-year-old boy who passed away.
On Monday, the boy's mother Elissa Carpenter
Evan, her son, died of an aneurysm on Jan. 20.
The suitcase contained Evan’s kindergarten scrapbook, three pairs of his shoes, and condolence books and personal letters from the funeral among other things.
“They were just shoes to most people, but they were a really big deal to him,” she said.
RCMP responded to the call immediately at 5:47 a.m. on Feb. 19. They believe two suspects broke into a parked gray car on 33
Officers have searched the area for an abandoned valise and continue to investigate. They are now asking residents in the area of Kin Kanyon, 33 Street and nearby trail systems to check their yards and garbage cans in case the alleged thieves ditched it.
To the robbers, police said to drop off the suitcase, or its contents at the downtown Red Deer RCMP detachment.
Items to look out for:
• Nike Jordan Retro 5s - youth size 4.5 or 5 (black high tops)
• Nike KD8 (same sizes as above)
• Nike Air Jordan (white high tops)
• White ladies Carolina Panthers Jersey - "Carpenter" on the back.
• 2 green guestbooks
• Funeral leaflets
• Condolence cards
• Yellow children's scrap book
If you have information about the incident contact RCMP at 403-343-5575. The family has also offered up a $500 to find the priceless items.
