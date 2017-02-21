Report shows glut of downtown Calgary office space could get worse

An analysis of Calgary’s downtown office space by Avison Young warns that the vacancy rate could hit 30 per cent in the next two years if the province’s economy doesn’t turn around.



Todd Throndson, Avison Young’s principal and managing director of the company’s Calgary office said there are fewer subleases available and that means more pressure on the owner of the building to rent out the space.



“Where it used to be 50-50 on head lease space and sublease space on the market, now it’s becoming two-thirds head lease space and one-third sublease,” said Throndson.



He said landlords have to weigh their options between dropping rent prices to get some cashflow now, or holding out for a market turnaround.



Jeff Thompson, senior vice president at Core Commercial Real Estate, said he’s seen landlords dropping head leases anywhere from 20 to 30 per cent, and occasionally even more.



“We just did a deal where they were able to cut the rent in half, and they stayed in the same space and everything else stayed the same,” said Thompson



Throndson’s report noted an interesting pattern in occupied office space over the past decade. From a 2006 peak to a 2009 slump and again now, occupied office space has returned to about 33 million square feet (msf) in Calgary’s core.



“These figures demonstrate that the occupancy level hasn’t really changed in time over the past boom-and-bust cycles,” said Throndson.



The difference between 2006 and now is the extra 10 msf available for rent, with more coming available soon.