Report shows previous Alberta government knew farm worker insurance needed

CALGARY — A report commissioned by the previous Progressive Conservative government shows it was aware that Alberta farm workers needed workplace insurance protection.

The Sigma Risk Management report, obtained by the Alberta Federation of Labour, was presented to the Tories in February 2015, three months before they were swept from power by the NDP.

The report says about 2,000 farm workers in Alberta suffer a lost-time accident each year and about 20 will die in workplace accidents.

It also notes that Workers Compensation Board coverage would be the cheapest insurance option for small and medium-size farms.

The AFL says its findings repudiate arguments against the farm safety changes that have been brought in by the NDP.

Opposition Wildrose Leader Brian Jean and PC leadership candidate Jason Kenney have both pledged to scrap the NDP legislation known as Bill 6 if they win the next provincial election.

"This utterly repudiates the arguments against basic workplace protections for agricultural employees," federation president Gil McGowan said Tuesday in a release.

"Anyone who reads this report and still says that Alberta doesn’t need common-sense agricultural workplace laws has no heart."

Mandatory rules that require WCB coverage for paid farm workers in Alberta have been in effect since January 2016.

The rules don't apply to farm owners or their family members.

Regulations to cover workplace issues such as overtime, hours of work, collective bargaining, safety education and health rules are being studied by farm, labour and other groups.