Retired Lethbridge, Alta., officer acquitted of gun trafficking and fraud

CALGARY — A retired police officer in Lethbridge, Alta., has been acquitted of gun trafficking charges after he was accused of illegally selling weapons out of his home.

Daniel Bennett, 68, had been charged along with three other people after a Calgary police investigation in 2010.

However, Justice Beth Hughes ruled on Tuesday that the Crown did not prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bennett was also acquitted of fraud, a charge laid after he made an insurance claim saying his garage had been broken into and a number of guns stolen.

Defence lawyer David Chow says Bennett and his family are relieved that the process is over.