Alberta Health Services presses pause on changes to physiotherapy model

No changes are coming to physiotherapy coverage in Alberta – for now.

Recently, Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced they would be moving to a standardized coverage model for contracted physiotherapists in the province.

The proposed changes, set to take effect April 1, would have covered more services for patients considered low-income and reduce treatment coverage for middle-to-high-income earners.

“At this time, we will not be making changes to the way contracted physiotherapy is being delivered in Alberta,” AHS said in an emailed statement, citing concerns raised by physiotherapists and patient advocates.

Physiotherapists worried patients just above the income cut-off would see a decline in their health, if the cost of treatment increased just out of reach.

“We’ve listened to the concerns raised by physiotherapists and we want to make sure these concerns are addressed before we move forward,” AHS said.