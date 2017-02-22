ASIRT executive director talks accountability and marked increase in caseload

Alberta’s police watchdog executive director says their caseload has “nearly tripled” since she came on the job in 2013.

Susan Hughson, executive director of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), said when she took the job the average annual caseload was 32.35 files, but in 2015 things got “exponentially worse” when they more than doubled with 78 files, and increased again in 2016 to 83 files.

“I don’t anticipate that trend to change,” said Hughson.

According to Hughson, the increased caseload “shouldn’t necessarily be interpreted as a negative,” but, rather as “an increased desire to be transparent” on the part of policing agencies.

Still, the executive director admits the increased workload is “taxing existing resources.”

“It’s a marked increase, but as we’re moving forward. We’re looking at different ways to make it more efficient,” she said.

Hughson said the actual investigations are wrapped up quite quickly, but it’s reviewing the files and making sure everything follows the letter of law that takes real time.

“I have to look at everything because at the end of the day public confidence rests with knowing that the executive director is doing her job—the buck stops with me,” she said.

In order to try and speed up that part of the process, Hughson said they have recently hired a lawyer on a contract basis to assist in the legal areas.

“The hope is that that will alleviate some of the time that it takes me to get through a file,” she told Metro in early January. “The first file that we worked on was an extremely complex file and I can tell you it was of great assistance to me.”

Hughson said a slight increase in funding from the Alberta government made hiring the lawyer possible.

“That budget covered short falls for two positions that we had, and allowed us to hire a tactical analyst and the resources to hire counsel on a contract basis,” she said.

Alberta lawyer, Tom Engle, said despite the increased funding the Alberta government isn’t funding ASIRT appropriately, causing cases to drag on—sometimes for years.

“I’m not pointing the finger of blame there at Susan Hughson or the investigators she has. They’re overloaded,” he said. “The government needs to properly resource ASIRT for them to do their job in a timely fashion.”

Hughson said she knows many of the ASIRT investigations are “taking too long,” and leaving people and families in the lurch, but said she personally holds herself accountable for making sure each case is examined thoroughly and that information is accurate.