Calgarians can now give feedback on potential Olympic bid

OK Calgary, now’s your chance to weigh in on the city’s potential Olympic Bid.

The Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) has gone live with its online questionnaire about a potential bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic games.

CBEC wants residents of Calgary as well as the Bow Valley Corridor, including Banff, Canmore and Cochrane to weigh in, along with nearby First Nations.

The survey presents respondents with information about potential costs and outcomes of an Olympic bid, and it asks users to say if they support or oppose based on that information.

“Understanding what people in Calgary and the surrounding area think about a potential bid is an important part of our exploration process,” said general manager of CBEC Brian Hahn, in a news release. “We want to know where they see the benefits to submitting a bid but also what their concerns are.”