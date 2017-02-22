Calgary continues to wait for supervised consumption sites

Calgary, the city with the highest number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl last year, won't be getting a supervised consumption site anytime soon.

Access to Medically Supervised Injection Services Edmonton (AMSISE) announced a plan on Wednesday to open four medically supervised consumption services, hopefully within a year.

Associate Minister of Health Brandy Payne said it’s important to provide supervised consumption sites in Calgary, but it might take a while for more services to be established.

“The first model often takes the longest, so we’re hopeful additional communities will be able to move forward in a more timely fashion (compared to Edmonton),” Payne said.

She added supervised consumption sites are proven to save lives and reduce the impacts of substance abuse on families and communities.

In October, the province allocated $500,000 for community-based assessments across the province to determine where the facilities are needed most.

Dr. David Swann, a vocal advocate for those struggling with addiction and mental health issues and one of the authors of Alberta’s Mental Health Review, called Wednesday's announcement good news – for Edmonton.

“This needs to be duplicated all across the province,” he said, adding stronger leadership and additional resources from the provincial government will be required to get ahead of the problem.

“They seem to be slow in providing the resources … We’re into year four (of the crisis), and we still don’t have a safe injection site in Calgary,” Dr. Swann said.

The province is also working on expanding access to treatments such as opioid replacement therapy, prescription drug monitoring, and investing in mental health, according to Payne

“It’s important to recognize that supervised consumption sites are one piece of the puzzle in harm reduction,” the associate health minister said.

Leslie Hill, executive director of HIV Community Link in Calgary, is part of the Calgary Coalition on Supervised Consumption, which has representation from Alberta Health Services, the Calgary Police Service (CPS), the City of Calgary, people with lived experience, and community organizations.

She said the coalition has not identified a timeline for creating a supervised consumption facility in Calgary.

"If we had our preference, we'd be implementing very soon," she said, describing the need as "urgent."

Staff Sgt. Jason Walker with the community support section of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said people with addiction issues are making their own safe consumption sites because there isn’t one available.

Public spaces such as washrooms and hospitals are a common choice.