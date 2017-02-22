Calgary Fire Department extinguishes basement fire off Elbow Drive
No injuries were reported but there is extensive smoke damage in the home
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Calgary Fire Department responded to a basement fire just after 5 p.m. Thursday evening in the 7100 block of Elbow Drive SW.
The first crews on scene met with smoke coming from the basement of the home.
They quickly determined that all five occupants of the home had escaped safely.
The damage from the fire was kept within the basement, although there is smoke damage throughout the home.
No injuries were reported and a fire investigator was on scene to determine the cause of the fire.
Most Popular
-
Shovel Rage: Furious man chases plow after snow dumped at driveway's end
-
Modern housing you can afford in unique North Calgary community
-
'Everybody loved Petey': Red Top chef dies in Costa Rica swimming accident
-
Doctors, lawyers, computer programmers and accountants can't afford to buy a home in Vancouver
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Krause Encounters