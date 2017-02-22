News / Calgary

Calgary Fire Department extinguishes basement fire off Elbow Drive

No injuries were reported but there is extensive smoke damage in the home

Traffic was tied up in both directions for several hours as crews worked to put out a fire on Elbow Drive.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a basement fire just after 5 p.m. Thursday evening in the 7100 block of Elbow Drive SW.

The first crews on scene met with smoke coming from the basement of the home.

They quickly determined that all five occupants of the home had escaped safely.

The damage from the fire was kept within the basement, although there is smoke damage throughout the home.

No injuries were reported and a fire investigator was on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

