News / Calgary

Calgary firefighter injured battling blaze in vacant home

Crews found signs of squatters in the boarded up building

A member of the CFD sustained injuries while fighting a fire in the NW.

Metro File

A member of the CFD sustained injuries while fighting a fire in the NW.

A member of the Calgary fire department sustained upper body injuries while battling a fire in the 700 block of McDougall Road NW.

The department received multiple 911 calls just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire in the building, but one firefighter was taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.

Although the building was boarded up, crews found signs of people staying in the building periodically.

If anybody has any information, photos or video of the fire, especially prior to CFD arrival on scene, they are asked to send them to piofire@calgary.ca

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...