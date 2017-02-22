Calgary firefighter injured battling blaze in vacant home
Crews found signs of squatters in the boarded up building
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A member of the Calgary fire department sustained upper body injuries while battling a fire in the 700 block of McDougall Road NW.
The department received multiple 911 calls just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Crews were able to quickly put out the fire in the building, but one firefighter was taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.
Although the building was boarded up, crews found signs of people staying in the building periodically.
If anybody has any information, photos or video of the fire, especially prior to CFD arrival on scene, they are asked to send them to piofire@calgary.ca
Most Popular
-
Shovel Rage: Furious man chases plow after snow dumped at driveway's end
-
Modern housing you can afford in unique North Calgary community
-
'Everybody loved Petey': Red Top chef dies in Costa Rica swimming accident
-
Doctors, lawyers, computer programmers and accountants can't afford to buy a home in Vancouver
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Krause Encounters