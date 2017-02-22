Calgary Parking Authority upgrading 500 payment machines

If you’re a fan of paying with the tap option on your credit card, Calgary Parking Authority has something for you.

The body that oversees city-operated parking in Calgary is spending $4.45 million on more 500 upgraded ParkPlus machines around the city. A single new parking machine comes at a cost of $8,900.

The new machines will now have the tap payment option. They will also feature solar panels and enhanced colour screens.

“We want to continue to stay on the leading edge of technology and provide our customers with added convenience,” said CPA general manager Mike Derbyshire in a release.

“The upgraded ParkPlus pay machines offer enhancements that our customers have been asking for, such as being able to tap their credit card to pay.”

The interface on the new machines will be similar to current machines, where users put in their parking zone number and licence plate number.

Users will still be able to use other options for payment including the MyParking app and online options.