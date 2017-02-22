Calgary says it must remain arm's length from committee setting councillor pay

The City of Calgary is standing behind its decision not to assist a committee reviewing council pay with public engagement, saying it could have led to an appearance of bias.



The Council Compensation Review Committee is made up of five citizens who will independently come up with suggestions on what councillors and the mayor should get paid.



Mount Royal professor and political scientist Lori Williams said the decision will largely be based on what comparable cities are paying their councillors, and of the average wage in Alberta.



She said although those will be the main determining factors, the public should have a forum for input.



“We’ve got a lot of unemployed citizens who might want to have some say in terms of where their tax dollars are going,” said Williams.



At a committee meeting last week, committee member Peter Bowal said he approached the city about using the Engage portal, or for help setting up a city email address, and said both those requests had been denied.



Because of this, the committee decided it won’t take any written submissions from the public.



Williams said while public input won’t be the main source of information for the committee, she thinks it’s strange the city couldn’t help out with something as simple as an email address.



“To deny any input for citizens who are actually paying for this strikes me of being an odd move – the optics of it are quite poor,” she said.



However the city insists that anything the committee does needs to be at arm's length from the city.



“Their request was turned down because city staff and resources could not be connected with the committee’s task as there could be a perceived bias,” said a spokeswoman in an email.



She noted that anything that comes in by email would be stored on city servers, and that would further blur the lines on committee independence.



The spokesperson said the IT department suggested the committee use a service such as Gmail to create an email account – something they ultimately decided against.