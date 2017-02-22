Calgary taxis still holding majority user share for Christmas rush: Survey

Calgarians were mostly riding cabs for the holidays, according to a city-commissioned survey.

It’s an annual study the city’s done since 2014 for the holiday season, one of the taxi industry’s boom times, but this year the survey was expanded to be a first look at transportation network company (TNC) satisfaction for the City of Calgary.

As it turns out, satisfaction with cabs and TNCs in the holiday season ranks very high. A total of 884 Calgarians were surveyed. Of the 500 who used taxi services over the holidays, 90 per cent were satisfied with their taxi experience. Out of 196 rideshare users, 96 per cent were satisfied with their rideshare experience.

The number of people who exclusively use rideshares is only at five per cent , whereas those who use a combination of service options sat at 22 per cent . But a majority, 39 per cent , said they only used cabs to get around during the holidays; 34 per cent said they didn’t use either service.

“It sounds kind of low,” said Sandy Jenkins, co-founder of Voters for Taxis. “But ridesharing is new, so a lot of people wouldn’t even know about it – I think they need to get their message out there more.”

Jenkins said because of the competition the cab companies have reduced fares, which is good news for consumers – especially when looking at the increased options citizens have to get around.

Coun. Richard Pootmans said as people become more aware numbers will grow, but it’s unclear what the TNC part of the pie will look like once public awareness improves.

“There’s always been a high satisfaction level with taxis, the challenge has always been over peak times, in the holiday season, Stampede, times like that,” Pootmans said.

He said TNCs welcome into the market comes in at those peak times to pick up the overflow as demand surges.

The survey’s methodology was weighted to represent the normal distribution of Calgarians as reported by Statistics Canada. Where applicable, the results were compared to previous years. But as it was a non-random internet survey, a margin of error is not reported.