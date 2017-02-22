Calgary hopes to help accessible taxi drivers by cutting licensing fees
After presenting options to fix the city's taxi accessibility system in December, the city is still brainstorming solutions to affordability
Packed in a room, accessible taxi drivers hoped to hear good news about their failing businesses.
The livery transportation advisory committee (LTAC) debated ad
It's a project the city's administration has been working on since the end of 2016, when recommendations were presented to council to change up the model, and ease the monetary burden on accessible taxi drivers. One of the models put pricey accessible vehicle investments in the brokers' hands, instead of private drivers. These options were referred back to administration by
In December, Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he was disappointed the initial review of accessible cab service didn't address the new market entrants; transportation network companies and the effect of releasing 222 more taxi plates and the impossible financial situation drivers are in.
At the Wednesday meeting,
“What a mess, we’ve got a huge mess here and there’s no doubt we all thought for sure this was all solved in December,” said Associated Cab president Roger Richard. “Stand by your position, your decision, what Nenshi is asking you to do is back down, take a hike and change your decision.”
The committee ultimately voted to discourage the recommendation. In the group's eyes, without city investment, this fee elimination would just shift administrative costs to the taxi industry as a whole.
Further, there was
This deep dive report will come back to LTAC later in 2017.
Because the LTAC committee isn't a decision-making body, administrations recommendations to eliminate the accessible license fee will stand in front of council on March 20.
