Calgary hopes to help accessible taxi drivers by cutting licensing fees

Packed in a room, accessible taxi drivers hoped to hear good news about their failing businesses.

The livery transportation advisory committee (LTAC) debated ad nauseam the particulars of possible tweaks to the accessible taxi system which has been poked and prodded by city officials for some times in the hopes to revive and improve service both for the riders, and the drivers who invest thousands of dollars to equip their vehicles.

It's a project the city's administration has been working on since the end of 2016, when recommendations were presented to council to change up the model, and ease the monetary burden on accessible taxi drivers. One of the models put pricey accessible vehicle investments in the brokers’ hands, instead of private drivers. These options were referred back to administration by councillors to be fleshed out.

In December, Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he was disappointed the initial review of accessible cab service didn't address the new market entrants; transportation network companies and the effect of releasing 222 more taxi plates and the impossible financial situation drivers are in.

At the Wednesday meeting, administration came back to the LTAC committee with one recommendation they hoped would ease some of the financial burden: eliminating the $220 license fee.

“What a mess, we’ve got a huge mess here and there’s no doubt we all thought for sure this was all solved in December,” said Associated Cab president Roger Richard. “Stand by your position, your decision, what Nenshi is asking you to do is back down, take a hike and change your decision.”

The committee ultimately voted to discourage the recommendation. In the group's eyes, without city investment, this fee elimination would just shift administrative costs to the taxi industry as a whole.

Further, there was appetite to have administration dive even deeper on the issue and engage again with stakeholders. There were ideas about creating an exclusive taxi stand for accessible drivers downtown, or finding a way for the city to subsidize the installation of wheelchair ramps inside the vehicles.

This deep dive report will come back to LTAC later in 2017.