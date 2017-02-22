Calgary unlikely to become a sanctuary city any time soon: Pincott

Montreal is the latest Canadian city to formally become a sanctuary city, but one Calgary councillor doesn't think there’s an appetite to do the same thing here.



A vote by Montreal’s city council on Monday night means the city will offer up municipal services to any citizen, regardless of their immigration status, and non-legal immigrants and refugees will not have to fear being turned in to federal authorities.



Coun. Brian Pincott said he would welcome something similar here in Calgary, but suspects it wouldn’t get support from enough of the councillors.



“I think it’s a good idea and I personally think it ties into our welcoming community policy,” said Pincott.



That policy recognizes newcomers’ distinct needs such as language barriers, and tries to work with federal and provincial governments to address them.



Pincott said the city would gain from a sanctuary city policy because all citizens would be able to access city services with peace of mind, and that the reputation as a welcoming city would help grow the population.



“We would expand our population and we would expand our workforce, and that is something we would clearly gain,” said Pincott.



He noted that it’s mostly a symbolic gesture.



In the wake of the Syrian refugee crisis and more recently the Quebec City mosque shooting, Mayor Naheed Nenshi has spoken at length about the need to welcome immigrants and refugees with open arms.



The mayor is travelling outside the city this week and was unavailable to respond to questions about sanctuary cities.



Coun. Ward Sutherland was more blunt on his take of whether or not Calgary should become a sanctuary city.



“I believe we should follow the laws,” he said.