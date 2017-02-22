Calgary woman faces animal abuse charges after dog, cat found in storage locker

CALGARY — The Calgary Humane Society says a woman has been charged after a dog and cat were found last month in a storage locker southeast of the city.

Authorities found the cat confined to a box and with tape fastened around its head.

The dog was found in a crate.

Samantha Zychowski, who is 21 and from Calgary, faces several charges, including causing an animal to be in distress contrary to Alberta's Animal Protection Act.

She is also charged with causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.