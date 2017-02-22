Charges laid after dog and cat rescued from Calgary storage locker

Calgary police have laid charges against a woman for keeping a dog and a cat in a storage locker in the southeast of the city.

On Jan. 6, authorities found the dog and cat in the storage locker. The cat was confined to a box beneath belongings and had tape around its head.

The dog was found in a crate.

On Feb. 21, charges were laid against Samantha Zychowski, 21, of Calgary. Charges included causing an animal to be in distress contrary to the Animal Protection Act of Alberta, causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada and abandoning an animal in distress or failure to provide necessary care, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.