Co-worker hopes to cover funeral costs for Airdrie boy who died in Family Day tragedy

A GoFundMe campaign was launched on Tuesday to help cover the funeral expenses for a six-year-old boy who died on Monday after falling through ice on a canal near his home in Airdrie.

In a little more than 24 hours, nearly $6,000 had already been donated.

Many homes in the Airdrie community of Bayside, just north of Calgary, back onto a large canal and pathway system.

Local residents told Metro children enjoy playing on the canals in the winter, which is what the child and his older 10-year-old brother, were doing when they both fell through, according to the GoFundMe page.

Fire crews rescued both boys from the icy water after a woman saw what had happened and called 9-1-1.

The younger child was sent to a Calgary hospital in a STARS air ambulance, but later died.

“His 10-year-old brother suffered hypothermia and was in serious condition, but he is going to be okay,” the GoFundMe page reads.

The campaign was started by a co-worker of the boy’s mother, who hopes to raise a total of $15,000 to cover “funeral expenses and any unexpected costs that come with the boy’s tragic death.”