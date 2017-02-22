Multiple inmates to be charged in Garland jailhouse beating

The Calgary Police Service have said that "several individuals" will be charged in relation to the jailhouse beating of convicted triple-murderer Douglas Garland.

Garland, 57, was sentenced to 75 years in prison without parole on Friday by Justice David Gates for the June 2014 slayings of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O'Brien.

Defence Lawyer Kim Ross said his client Douglas Garland was attacked Friday night at the Calgary Remand Centre where he's awaiting transfer to a federal institution.

EMS were called to the jail around 10:30 p.m. where Garland was found to have suffered soft-tissue injuries.

He was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition where he was treated before returning to the remand centre Saturday afternoon.