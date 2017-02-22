Multiple inmates to be charged in Garland jailhouse beating
Convicted triple-murderer Douglas Garland was beaten at the Calgary Remand Centre Friday after being sentenced to 75 years in prison for his crimes
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Calgary Police Service have said that "several individuals" will be charged in relation to the jailhouse beating of convicted triple-murderer Douglas Garland.
Garland, 57, was sentenced to 75 years in prison without parole on Friday by Justice David Gates for the June 2014 slayings of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O'Brien.
EMS were called to the jail around 10:30 p.m. where Garland was found to have suffered soft-tissue injuries.
He was transported to
The names of the accused in this case have not yet been released.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Krause Encounters