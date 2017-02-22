Few answers for LTAC, taxi plate hopefuls after Calgary lottery mistake

It’s been nearly a month since the city’s latest taxi plate lottery, and potential drivers still aren’t close to finding out when 222 plates will be operational after a mix-up with the winners.

On Wednesday, the city provided an update to members of the Livery Transportation Committee (LTAC) about an “issue” with the 2017 taxi plate selection.

“We’re still reviewing, and will report back when we have more information,” a member of administration told the committee.

The late-January lottery came up with the names of 222 plate winners, with an extra 20 names on a contingency list in case any in the first lot drawn were found ineligible. According to the livery department, there were more than 2,200 participants.

But out of those, a plate, and space on the contingency list, fell to one lucky winner. The only issue: there shouldn’t be repeat names.

Drivers and hopefuls were up in arms about the apparent double-dipping winner. In their eyes the hiccup showed a huge flaw in the city’s plate lottery system, and although the city hasn’t found out what went awry yet, drivers were told they could only enter the lottery once.

Several members of LTAC asked if the city had a timeline, and what’s happening with the plate distribution while the investigation is ongoing.