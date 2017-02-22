PlayCity building community for active Calgarians
PlayCity has been downloaded more than 1,200 times and created more than 1,000 unique matches
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Need someone to play badminton against? Prefer company when walking your dog? What about someone to go skiing with over the weekend?
There’s an app for that. It’s called PlayCity, and it caters directly to those living in Calgary.
Metro previously reported on PlayCity in April of last year. At the time the goal of PlayCity creator and CEO, Hafiz
Jason Olandesca was to connect people through sports, but that’s changed ever so slightly.
“We recently changed our tagline to be connecting people through physical activity instead of connecting people through sports, because we wanted to make PlayCity more inclusive,” said
Since inception, PlayCity has partnered with organizations like the City of Calgary, Repsol Centre, Calgary Corporate Challenge, the University of Calgary, Kids Sport and Comrie’s Sports Bank—in an effort to offer a range of locations and activities for users to use and because they share a “mindset.”
“The app is a medium of connecting people – and more so than just the physical activity that you’re doing,” said
The app currently has approximately 1,200 downloaded and yielded around 1,000 unique matches.
Olandesca said the motivation for the duo to continually improve and offer more through their app is to “build a community of people” who can connect through common interests.
“The feedback we get is that a lot of our users is that they’re new to Calgary or returning after some time away and they’re looking for new friends and people to connect with who like to do the same things as them,” he said.
Mitha said they’re also working on a new initiative called Project Play, aimed at creating drop-off points for used to gear that can be picked up by adults who can’t afford equipment or don’t have access to it.
“We believe everyone, especially adults forget how important it is to play, get active and meet people like we did during recess in school—and you forget to do that as an adult when you’re stressing out and have bills to pay,” he said. “We really want to give people not only the chance to meet people but to show them places to play in their area and know that if they don’t have the gear we’ll supply that for them.”
Most Popular
-
Shovel Rage: Furious man chases plow after snow dumped at driveway's end
-
Modern housing you can afford in unique North Calgary community
-
'Everybody loved Petey': Red Top chef dies in Costa Rica swimming accident
-
Doctors, lawyers, computer programmers and accountants can't afford to buy a home in Vancouver
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Krause Encounters