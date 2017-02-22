PlayCity building community for active Calgarians

Need someone to play badminton against? Prefer company when walking your dog? What about someone to go skiing with over the weekend?

There’s an app for that. It’s called PlayCity, and it caters directly to those living in Calgary.

Metro previously reported on PlayCity in April of last year. At the time the goal of PlayCity creator and CEO, Hafiz Mitha and his director of strategic partnerships

Jason Olandesca was to connect people through sports, but that’s changed ever so slightly.

“We recently changed our tagline to be connecting people through physical activity instead of connecting people through sports, because we wanted to make PlayCity more inclusive,” said Mitha .

Since inception, PlayCity has partnered with organizations like the City of Calgary, Repsol Centre, Calgary Corporate Challenge, the University of Calgary, Kids Sport and Comrie’s Sports Bank—in an effort to offer a range of locations and activities for users to use and because they share a “mindset.”

“The app is a medium of connecting people – and more so than just the physical activity that you’re doing,” said Mitha . “It’s about health and wellness, it’s about social networking, it’s about battling anxiety and depression and trying something new. It’s a lot more than just the physical activity that you’re doing.”

The app currently has approximately 1,200 downloaded and yielded around 1,000 unique matches.

Olandesca said the motivation for the duo to continually improve and offer more through their app is to “build a community of people” who can connect through common interests.

“The feedback we get is that a lot of our users is that they’re new to Calgary or returning after some time away and they’re looking for new friends and people to connect with who like to do the same things as them,” he said.

Mitha said they’re also working on a new initiative called Project Play, aimed at creating drop-off points for used to gear that can be picked up by adults who can’t afford equipment or don’t have access to it.