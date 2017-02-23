Alberta's emergency task force prepared for disaster

If you ever find yourself trapped under a forklift, don’t worry – the Canada Task Force 2 Alberta (CAN-TF2) has a plan for that.

Rescuing someone pinned by heavy machinery is just one of the numerous simulated exercises members of CAN-TF2 have been practicing to prepare for a catastrophic event such as an earthquake or tsunami in British Columbia. Should ‘the big one’ hit, this team is prepared.

“In a training exercise, if things don’t go exactly right, we can take a step back and make it a teaching moment, so that when the real thing happens we’re ready,” said Matt White, a firefighter from Red Deer and disaster specialist with CAN-TF2.

CAN-TF2 is comprised of 150 police officers, logistics specialists, paramedics, physicians, and other highly skilled personnel who volunteer their time.

“We brought all of those talents together to create a response for a major event, in this case a tsunami or earthquake scenario,” said Tom Sampson, chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency.

The most recent deployment for CAN-TF2 was to Fort McMurray for the 2016 wildfires.

“We do our best to make this a real scenario for the crews, to challenge them and find unique answers to problems you wouldn’t see everyday,” Sampson said.

The team was also there when southern Alberta was flooding, and when Slave Lake experienced their own devastating wildfire in 2011.

White said helping communities affected by a disaster gives him a personal sense of pride.