Artist love at Calgary's Sad Bastards and Lonely Hearts Ball

For 10 years, Elephant Artist Relief has provided funding for artists in crisis.

To know what that means, let’s go back 10 years: the group’s first event was held in 2007 to help out a local visual artist and musician who was battling multiple sclerosis – meaning she couldn’t work.

The fundraiser ended up being a huge success.

“It was such a success, we joined together and decided to make this something we would actually do to support all visual artists in Calgary,” recalled original board member Johanna Schwartz. Over the years, they’ve also grown in include musicians, actors and more.

There efforts were particularly focused after the Calgary floods took workshops. Schwartz also noted arts are usually the first thing slashed from the budget, which only makes life harder for the majority of artists who are already living below the poverty line.

“If you imagine a world without music, art, theatre or movies – you really realize how important creative culture is to a city,” she said. “It’s a really important, robust part of our general economy.”

This year’s 10th anniversary fundraiser is cheekily called the Sad Bastards and Lonely Hearts Ball. There will naturally be tons of fun arts exhibits, but there will also be a self-gratitude kissing booth where you can kiss yourself, and a special make out room to kiss someone else.

There will also be a few rounds of sad karaoke.