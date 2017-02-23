Calgary Cat Café to open in Kensington

After months of online purring, the Regal Cat Café has finally signed a lease in Kensington, and is set to open this spring.

And it’s pretty much what it sounds like: a café, offering favourites coffees, teas and snacks, except there’s also an area of the restaurant called the Kitty Kingdom, which will host anywhere from 10 to 12 cats at any given time.

“I love coffee, I love cats, and if you put the two of them together that just makes them even better,” said Tia Wieler, who founded the café with her husband Kevin.

The MEOW Foundation in Calgary provides all the cats, and every single one is up for adoption, for anyone that ‘accidentally’ falls in love at the café.

The Wielers have been in love with cats long before they fell in love, or even met, each other. They both grew up with kitties, and when they heard about cat cafes in other cities, they made it their mission to set one up on Calgary.

“I think the most relaxing thing in the world is to have a cat in your lap, purring, sleeping and just pet it,” smiled Kevin Wieler.

The cats are kept separate from the cooking and serving areas, just as a matter of hygiene, but visitor are encouraged to walk into the Kitty Kingdom, take some selfies, play and have fun.

The cats selected for the café and chosen based on their health and sociability, and if the kitty kings and queens need a break, there’s a private back room for them to slink off to – or high perches, from which they can watch the petty humans in their kingdom from a safe distance.

The Wieler’s are also reaching out to local vendors and crafters to have locally made, cat products in the store. They want to build a community of cat lovers, and they’re not kitten around about it.