Residents concerned Calgary Green Line plans could slice through Ramsay

Ramsay taking a fall for the good of the city.

That's how the community feels after receiving notices about the Green Line team's changing tune when it comes to the future LRT alignment in their mailboxes this week.

After months, countless hours of community engagement and volunteering, most thought the Ramsay and Inglewood alignment had finished shifting. But the City's Green Line team told Metro nothing on the west side of the community has been cemented in front of council yet, and they are bringing options they previously shelved back to the table.

"The Green Line vision is looking at building the best LRT for all of Calgary – these are really significant and complex decisions that we’re looking at," said Fabiola MacIntyre, manager of the Green Line team. “This is a very different system, this is not the LRT that Calgarians know running down Crowchild Trail – it’s something that offers us the opportunity to reinvision…to make sure it’s servicing the need of all Calgarians.”

She said “operational challenges” emerged in the alignment they had presented to council. Going north of the Victoria Park Transit facility meant building one of the tightest turns in the entire line’s plans – all around an already bustling bus barn.

Putting the Green Line on the north side of the property would further constrain the area that sees more than 300 buses come and go daily.

The renewed proposals would see the line going along MacDonald Avenue and cutting the north tip of Ramsay off with a low-floor train along MacDonald Avenue. And for the community, taking an option that runs more tracks through Ramsay just doesn't work.

"We've gone back two steps," said Erin Joslin, Ramsay Community Association Vice-President External. "It takes the north tip of our community, and cuts it off, we're just a small little community…it's a physical barrier that will be there between us and our neighbours . It's not a safe little tram."

She said the city has taken countless volunteer hours, and resident time working on engagement that doesn't consider two options that would take the train directly through the tight-knit community. And with many city-building projects in the area, the community is fed up as they continue to ask tough questions on how the puzzle pieces that are an Area Redevelopment plan, traffic concerns an LRT plan and more will fit together.

Standing at the intersection where the train would roll through she points to a brick house, known as the "McLean Residence" it's a heritage number, and if the alignment goes through it's unclear what will happen to the homes in the train's way.

Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra is dubious of the controversial MacDonald Avenue alignment but underlined how important it is that Calgarians reframe their view of what the at-grade Green Line will look like.

"If there is a cost benefit analysis to be won for that supposed route alignment, they’re going to have to prove it,” said Carra. “They’re going to have to improve the communications now and moving forward with Ramsay, they’re going to have to make sure network connectivity is only improved by any moves made.”

Carra said the more barriers created in Ramsay, the more the community will feel they’ve been made an island even though they’ve advocated for better community connectivity. Plans already on the books promised to beautify the somewhat rough edges of the neighbourhood , and create connectivity.

He said the transportation department is filled with good engineers, looking to find ways to push the Green Line as far into the southeast and north as possible, and putting the line through Ramsay to create a more efficient line.